Suspect sought in connection with Horsham purse theft at Sainsbury’s

Police in Horsham are seeking the public’s help in identifying a man in connection with the theft of a woman’s purse. The incident took place at approximately 9am on February 14, while the victim was shopping at the Sainsbury’s store located on Worthing Road.

According to reports, the purse was stolen from the victim’s handbag. In an effort to identify the suspect, police have released CCTV images of a man they wish to speak to. He is described as a white male, wearing a beige or grey jacket, beige or grey trousers, a red woolly hat, and a red sweatshirt.

Anyone with information that can assist in identifying the man is urged to come forward and contact Sussex Police online or call 101, quoting serial number 627 of 17/02. The investigation is ongoing.