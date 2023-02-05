Suspected drug dealer, 23, arrested under suspicion of double attempted murder

Sussex police this Saturday (4 February) arrested a man on suspicion of attempted murder following a serious assault in Henfield.

Officers were called to a property in Henfield Common South at around 11.25pm to reports of two men having been assaulted. Both were subsequently transported to hospital with serious injuries.

The 23-year-old man from Henfield was arrested on “suspicion of two counts of attempted murder and one count each of aggravated burglary with intent and possession of a Class B drug (cannabis).”

Chief Inspector Jim Collen said: “We understand incidents such as these are concerning for the public, but this appears to be an isolated incident with no wider risk of harm.

“We have an individual in custody and a full investigation is underway to establish exactly what happened.

“We are appealing for any witnesses to get in touch, particularly anyone who saw a man running from the scene towards Henfield High Street”

He remains in custody at this time.

“Anyone with information can contact police online or via 101, quoting Operation Darwin.”