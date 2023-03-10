Teenage boy fights off attempted robbery on Horley high street

Police in Horley are appealing for witnesses following an attempted robbery on Monday, 6 March. The victim, a teenage boy, was walking along the high street, between Lumley Road and Albert Road, at around 3:20pm when he was approached by two suspects who attempted to take his jacket.

The suspects were described as a man with dark brown hair and stubble wearing a grey jumper, and another person wearing a face mask and a black hoodie. The victim managed to fight off the suspects, who fled the scene empty-handed.

Police are now urging anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident, or who has any information that could assist with the investigation, to come forward. They are particularly keen to speak to anyone who may have seen the suspects or noticed anything suspicious in the area around the time of the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police via Messenger, quoting reference PR/45230025618.