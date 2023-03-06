Temperatures set to drop: Met office issues yellow weather warning for snow and ice for parts of Sussex

As temperatures are expected to drop, the Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for snow and ice.

The weather warning is in effect from 9 p.m. today (March 6) to 10 a.m. tomorrow (March 7).

Snow is expected in South East London tomorrow and Wednesday (March 8).

When the warning is in effect, people should expect longer journey times by road, bus, and train services on some roads and railways.

Snow is expected to fall between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Tuesday, according to the Met Office’s hour-by-hour forecast.

There is a 60% chance of snow between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., and a 50% chance of snow between 2 p.m. and 3 p.m.

Snow, sleet, and rain are also expected on Wednesday, though the Met Office has not yet released an hour-by-hour forecast for this day.

However, conditions are expected to improve by the end of the week.

Full Met Office forecast: Monday:

This morning’s weather is expected to be cloudy with light rain moving eastward.

There may be some brighter spells and showers this afternoon before the cloud thickens again by the evening.

Today’s high temperature will be 8 °C, with an increasing breeze making it feel cold.

Tonight:

Rain will fall this evening and overnight, turning wintry over hills and possibly to lower elevations later, with minor accumulations and icy patches developing in places by morning.

The minimum temperature is set to 0 degrees Celsius.

Tuesday:

During the morning, thicker cloud, rain, and snow will clear southward, allowing bright or sunny spells to develop from the north.

The weather is expected to remain cold, with maximum temperatures of 5 degrees Celsius.

Wednesday through Friday’s forecast:

Wednesday will begin very cold, then become increasingly cloudy, with periods of rain, sleet, and snow possible.

Thursday and Friday are expected to be milder, with rain and stronger winds.