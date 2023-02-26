Thousands Participate In This Year'S Brighton Half Marathon - Uknip

Friday, March 3, 2023
Thousands participate in this year’s Brighton Half Marathon

This morning Sunday 26th of February 2023 Thousands gathered on MadeiraDrive in Brighton to participate in the Brighton Half Marathon.

The route took runners East along to Roedean then back into the city with a lap of St peter Church followed by a run out to Hove lagoon then returning to the finish line at Madeira Drive.

This year’s winner was Cal Mills who completed the race in 01:06:37

The fastest woman was Charlotte Ragan with a time of 01:18:24

Gary Cooper whizzed his way around winning the Wheelchair race in 01:05:30 10 minutes ahead of 2nd place Rob Smith 01:15:31

Credit Sussex News
Credit Sussex News
Credit Sussex News

Martin Harrigan, Race Director for the Brighton half marathon said “

“Like many of you we have seen the recent news about the Brighton Marathon. We want to reassure you all that the Brighton Half Marathon is an independent race run by local HIV Charity the Sussex Beacon.

Our race is not connected to the Brighton Marathon in any way. The Brighton Half Marathon is now in its 33rd year, and is firmly established as one of the most popular half marathons in the UK.”

