Were you in the vicinity of Eight Acre Lane in Three Oaks between 3pm – 3.15pm on Sunday, October 9?

Three boys were robbed by another three boys who were riding mopeds.

The suspects had first pulled up but moved on because they were blocking the path of car and then returned.

Detectives are keen to speak with anyone who has dashcam footage or saw the three boys on mopeds.

Anyone which has information which could help with their enquiries is asked to report it to police online or call 101 quoting serial number 804 of 09/10.