Three callouts Christmas Eve for the Selsey coastguard rescue team

07:46

First Callout of the day – Team paged to an incident in Bognor with Littlehampton Coastguard Team, Littlehampton Lifeboat and Sussex Police.

21:29

Second Callout of the day – Team paged to an unconscious person in Littlehampton Harbour with Littlehampton Coastguard Team and Littlehampton Lifeboat.

23:15

Third Callout of the day – Team paged to a vehicle in the water at Bosham Quay with Hayling Coastguard Team, Hayling Lifeboat, Sussex Police and the Fire Service also in attendance.

Thankfully no one was in the vehicle and everyone was safe and well and was located in the Church after attending a service there.

Selsey Coastguard said “Returning to the station in the very early hours of Christmas Day, hoping for a quieter day; but ready to respond and leave our friends and family to help others if need be. “

When visiting the coast always check the tide times beforehand.

In an emergency out at sea, on the beach or along the coast dial 999 and ask for the Coastguard!