Sunday, December 25, 2022
Sunday, December 25, 2022

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Three Callouts Christmas Eve For The Selsey Coastguard Rescue Team
Home SUSSEX Three callouts Christmas Eve for the Selsey coastguard rescue team

Three callouts Christmas Eve for the Selsey coastguard rescue team

by

Three callouts Christmas Eve for the Selsey coastguard rescue team

07:46

First Callout of the day – Team paged to an incident in Bognor with Littlehampton Coastguard Team, Littlehampton Lifeboat and Sussex Police.

21:29

Second Callout of the day – Team paged to an unconscious person in Littlehampton Harbour with Littlehampton Coastguard Team and Littlehampton Lifeboat.

23:15

Third Callout of the day – Team paged to a vehicle in the water at Bosham Quay with Hayling Coastguard Team, Hayling Lifeboat, Sussex Police and the Fire Service also in attendance.

Thankfully no one was in the vehicle and everyone was safe and well and was located in the Church after attending a service there.

Selsey Coastguard said “Returning to the station in the very early hours of Christmas Day, hoping for a quieter day; but ready to respond and leave our friends and family to help others if need be. “

When visiting the coast always check the tide times beforehand.

Sussex Tide times are available on the Sussex News Coast page click https://sussex.news/sussex-coast-news/

In an emergency out at sea, on the beach or along the coast dial 999 and ask for the Coastguard!

RELATED ARTICLES

Littlehampton Lifeboat launched Christmas Eve to persons in distress

Christmas Day tasking for Birling Gap Coastguard making it their 200th call-out...

Brave or Mad? Brighton Chrismas Day Swim

Police are concerned for the welfare of missing Talia Donoghue, 13, from...

Christmas Eve call out for ESFRS to Residental flats in Brighton

Man jailed for wounding with intent in Brighton

Officers are concerned for the welfare of missing Shaun Perryman, 40, from...

Reports of Sheep being butchered at the roadside

Can you help Police find Regan White, who is wanted on recall...

Eastbourne murder investigation: Family tribute to Sabrina Cooper

Appeal for information following attempted robbery on two 12-year-old boys in Horsham

Criminal Behaviour Order issued to Bognor teenager

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UK News in Pictures "UKNIP247"