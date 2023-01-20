Thugs who viciously attacked a woman in Burgess Hill have been jailed

Two men who carried out a vicious and unprovoked attack on a woman in Burgess Hill have been jailed for a total of 31 months.

Police received several reports of men fighting and causing criminal damage in Church Road in the early hours of 23 September, 2020.

This escalated into reports of someone being assaulted.

Enquiries revealed the victim, a 47-year-old woman, had left her flat nearby to question the men’s behaviour after she was awoken by the disturbance they caused.

In response to this, one of them assaulted the woman, causing her to fall to the ground. Whilst she lay unconscious, the same suspect and his counterpart both continued to punch and kick her.

The victim was taken to hospital where she was treated for head and facial injuries, and a chipped front tooth.

Officers responded to the scene where one of the suspects was still present. He was identified as Charlie Hale, 22, unemployed, of School Lane, Welwyn, Hertfordshire.

He was arrested and charged with committing grievous bodily harm, which he admitted, and was sentenced to 19 months’ imprisonment at Lewes Crown Court on 20 May.

Enquiries also led to the arrest of a second suspect, identified as Henry Harris, 21, unemployed, of North Way, Lewes.

He was charged with committing actual bodily harm and causing criminal damage to the victim’s car, which he admitted, and was sentenced to 12 months’ imprisonment at Lewes Crown Court on 3 January.

Investigating officer, Dani Sanchez, said: “This was a vicious attack on a woman who confronted the men after seeing her car was being damaged.

“Harris knocked her to the floor, at which point Hale joined in. The pair showed no mercy as they continued to punch and kick her whilst she lay defenceless and unconscious.

“Their actions were nothing short of barbaric, and the sentences imposed demonstrate that this sort of behaviour will not be tolerated.”