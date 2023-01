Sussex Police released a statement today 29th of January 2023 saying

“Sadly the body of a man has been found in the Cocking Hill area of Midhurst.

It is believed to be that of 68-year-old Kevin Cunningham who went missing from his home in Chichester on 15 December.

His next of kin have been informed and our thoughts are with Kevin’s family and friends at this time.

There are no suspicious circumstances and the coroner has been informed.”