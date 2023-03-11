Tragic Fatal Motorcycle Accident Stopham Prompts Police to Appeal for Witnesses

Residents of Stopham, near Pulborough, were left in shock on Saturday, March 11th, following a fatal collision involving a motorcyclist on the A283 near Pulborough. Emergency services were alerted to the scene at around 11:15am and despite the best efforts of paramedics, the male motorcyclist passed away.

Sussex Police have launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the accident and are now appealing for any witnesses who may have seen the incident. Sergeant Chris Ambrose has urged the driver of a red SUV 4×4 vehicle to come forward, as they could hold vital information that will aid the investigation.

Police are urging anyone who has information that may be relevant to the investigation to contact them via email at collision.appeal@sussex.police.uk and quote Operation Broad. Any information, no matter how small, could be critical in finding out what led to this tragic accident.