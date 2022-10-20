“His big heart, charm and caring nature always shone through.”

The family of 18-year-old Connor Laye, from Bognor Regis, have paid tribute to the teenager after he passed away following a collision on Friday (October 14).

Connor was riding a motorcycle that was involved in a collision with a car at the junction of Chichester Road and Hawthorn Road in Bognor Regis at 6.50pm.

He was taken to hospital with serious injuries, where he sadly passed away.

Connor’s family have released a statement remembering him:

“Connor was full of life and always lived it with no regrets – every day was a new day and a new adventure for him.

“He brought us as a family many ups and downs, but his big heart, charm and caring nature always shone through.

“We will always remember and love him dearly, and are utterly heartbroken that this has happened.

“We would like to thank everyone that has been there and that are supporting us. It has shown how much Connor was truly loved.”

The driver of the car – a 44-year-old man from Chichester – was arrested on suspicion of driving a vehicle while unfit through drink or drugs and causing death by careless/inconsiderate driving.

He has been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

Police would like to hear from anyone who saw the collision or the vehicles involved prior to the collision. We would also like to hear from anyone who has dashcam or CCTV footage of the incident.

If you can assist please email collision.appeal@sussex.police.uk quoting Operation Bartley.