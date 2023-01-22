Two arrested after deliberate hit-and-run crashes in West Sussex

Two people have been arrested in connection with intentionally driving a vehicle into members of the public in a campaign of destruction across West Sussex.

Police received a number of reports of a black Audi Q7 colliding with vehicles in Walberton, Yapton and the surrounding areas on Saturday morning (21 January).

A search for the vehicle was launched and, shortly before 7pm on Saturday, a black Audi Q7 was found burned out in a field in Findon.

West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service informed police, who attended to gather evidence.

Two suspects were identified and traced to a property in Eastergate Lane in Walberton.

A 49-year-old man of no fixed address was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage, dangerous driving and making threats to kill.

A 36-year-old woman from Eastergate Lane in Walberton was arrested for being concerned together with the same offence, perverting the course of justice and possession of cannabis

Both remain in custody at this time.

Detective Chief Inspector Jo Grantham said: “Yesterday’s reckless incidents posed a serious threat to the public over a wide geographical area, resulting in a significant police operation.

“Thanks to the assistance from our colleagues in the fire service, we have been able to identify two suspects and safely bring them into custody.

“I would like to commend all of the officers and staff involved for their response to what was a challenging series of events.”