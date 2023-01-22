Sunday, January 22, 2023
Sunday, January 22, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Two Arrested After Deliberate Hit-and-run Crashes In West Sussex
Home News Two arrested after deliberate hit-and-run crashes in West Sussex

Two arrested after deliberate hit-and-run crashes in West Sussex

by

Two people have been arrested in connection with intentionally driving a vehicle into members of the public in a campaign of destruction across West Sussex.

Police received a number of reports of a black Audi Q7 colliding with vehicles in Walberton, Yapton and the surrounding areas on Saturday morning (21 January).

A search for the vehicle was launched and, shortly before 7pm on Saturday, a black Audi Q7 was found burned out in a field in Findon.

West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service informed police, who attended to gather evidence.

Two suspects were identified and traced to a property in Eastergate Lane in Walberton.

A 49-year-old man of no fixed address was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage, dangerous driving and making threats to kill.

A 36-year-old woman from Eastergate Lane in Walberton was arrested for being concerned together with the same offence, perverting the course of justice and possession of cannabis

Both remain in custody at this time.

Detective Chief Inspector Jo Grantham said: “Yesterday’s reckless incidents posed a serious threat to the public over a wide geographical area, resulting in a significant police operation.

“Thanks to the assistance from our colleagues in the fire service, we have been able to identify two suspects and safely bring them into custody.

“I would like to commend all of the officers and staff involved for their response to what was a challenging series of events.”

Read Next

RELATED ARTICLES

Investigation launched after thefts from businesses in Crawley

Engineers begin repairs to Lingfield landslip, which closed the railway between Hurst...

Appeal: Masked burglars break into Pease Pottage house and steal valuables

Seven pairs of shoes were stolen in Hastings burglary

Short Breaks and Steak Bakes: Greggs landing soon at Gatwick Airport

Appeal: Man taken to hospital after a hit-and-run in Bognor

Updated: Fire service called to a roof fire at a school in...

Investigation launched for the driver of Audi Q7 after collisions in Arundel...

Popular Brighton City Pub license suspended for 28 days

Police appealing for witnesses to a series of unprovoked attacks in West...

Man dies after falling from cliffs in Brighton

Government rejects Eastbourne Bandstand funding bid

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UK News in Pictures "UKNIP247"

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More