Two cars destroyed in suspected arson attack at Chichester Gate car park

Police are seeking the public’s help in their investigation of an arson incident that occurred at Chichester Gate car park in January. According to reports, two cars were destroyed in the fire on Wednesday, January 11.

If you noticed anything out of the ordinary or observed anyone acting suspiciously in the vicinity of Chichester Gate car park on January 11 and have not yet reported it to the police, officers would like to hear from you. You can submit your information through the police’s online reporting system, or you can call 101 and quote serial number 492 of 11/01. Your assistance could be instrumental in bringing those responsible to justice.