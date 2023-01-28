Saturday, January 28, 2023
Saturday, January 28, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Two Further Arrests And Weapons Recovered In St Leonards Investigation
Home Brighton & Hove Two further arrests and weapons recovered in St Leonards investigation

Two further arrests and weapons recovered in St Leonards investigation

by

Police have made further arrests in connection with an armed incident in Theaklen Drive, St Leonards, on Tuesday (24 January) .

Officers have also carried out warrants at two addresses in Stonehouse Drive and have recovered several weapons, including what is believed to be a blank firing pistol, blank firing ammunition, along with drugs and mobile phones.

A 16-year-old boy from Battle has been arrested on suspicion of affray, being in possession of an offensive weapon and being in possession with intent to supply a controlled drug of Class A.

A 29-year-old man from Tunbridge Wells, Kent, has also been arrested on suspicion of being in possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence, being in possession of an offensive weapon in a public place, and being concerned in the supply of a class A drug.

They remain in police custody at this time.

Read Next

RELATED ARTICLES

Wanted, James Campbell links to the the south coast of England

More motorists named after being convicted of drink-driving in Sussex

Crawley Student jailed after caught in possession of crack cocaine and heroin

Convicted Brighton stalker may have more victims

Police appeal: Man found with Serious Head Injury in East Grinstead

Man charged with rape and six counts of sexual assault against lone...

Section 60 Order extended in St Leonards

Police appeal after boy, 14, assaulted in park

County Lines: Arrest made related to the supply of cocaine and heroin

Man jailed for shoplifting and weapon offences in St Leonards

New equipment deployed to check lorry safety in Sussex

Andrew Thomas wanted by Police “should not be approached”

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UK News in Pictures "UKNIP247"

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More