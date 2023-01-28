Two further arrests and weapons recovered in St Leonards investigation

Police have made further arrests in connection with an armed incident in Theaklen Drive, St Leonards, on Tuesday (24 January) .

Officers have also carried out warrants at two addresses in Stonehouse Drive and have recovered several weapons, including what is believed to be a blank firing pistol, blank firing ammunition, along with drugs and mobile phones.

A 16-year-old boy from Battle has been arrested on suspicion of affray, being in possession of an offensive weapon and being in possession with intent to supply a controlled drug of Class A.

A 29-year-old man from Tunbridge Wells, Kent, has also been arrested on suspicion of being in possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence, being in possession of an offensive weapon in a public place, and being concerned in the supply of a class A drug.

They remain in police custody at this time.