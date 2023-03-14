Tuesday, March 14, 2023
Tuesday, March 14, 2023

Two Men Sought in Connection to Arson Incident in Brighton

Two Men Sought In Connection To Arson Incident In Brighton

Brighton and Hove Police are appealing for information from the public to help identify two men who may have information about an incident of arson in Steine Street, Brighton.

The incident is reported to have taken place around 3.32am on Wednesday, February 22. Officers investigating the incident believe that the two men in the images may have information which could assist with their enquiries.

Anyone who recognises the individuals in the images or has any information which could assist the police in their investigation is urged to come forward. The police have requested that the public report any information they may have online, or alternatively, call 101 and quote the serial number 705 of 23/02.

Members of the public who wish to remain anonymous can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111. The police have assured the public that any information received will be treated in the strictest confidence.

The police have stressed that any information, no matter how small or insignificant it may seem, could be vital to their investigation and have appealed to anyone who can assist to come forward.

