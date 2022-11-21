Monday, November 21, 2022
Monday, November 21, 2022

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

broli martin pt
Home EAST SUSSEX Two sentenced for County Lines drug dealing out of a Hastings hotel

Two sentenced for County Lines drug dealing out of a Hastings hotel

by
0 comment

Two men have been sentenced for County Lines drug dealing in Hastings following a joint operation by Sussex Police and the Metropolitan Police

Broli Martin, 23, and Amedeo Seccia, 28, were sentenced at Lewes Crown Court on Monday (November 14), after pleading guilty to possession with intent to supply crack cocaine and heroin and being concerned in supply of crack cocaine and heroin. 

Martin, of Palmerston Road, Enfield, north London, was jailed for a total of five and a half years and Seccia of Bohemia Road, St Leonards, was sentenced to 18 months in prison, suspended for 24 months.

Cash, drugs, and phones were also seized as part of the police operation.

On November 15 last year, police in Hastings spotted two men coming out of a seafront hotel and dealing class A drugs to known drug users. 

Officers then located the room where they were staying and discovered wraps of heroin and crack cocaine, along with £2,000 in cash.

Research on both men’s mobile phones by the Metropolitan Police Op Orochi team revealed that Martin was running a county drugs line from North London and had been doing so since his release on licence from a previous conviction for drug supply in October last year.

County lines dealing is the sale of drugs from large urban areas, such as London, into smaller towns such as Hastings. Dealers and customers are linked by mobile phone numbers, through which deals are conducted.

Investigator Julian Stokes said: “This is one of a number of significant sentences handed down by the courts for drug supply offences investigated by the Project ADDER team based in Hastings, and it demonstrates that the supply and distribution of drugs will absolutely not be tolerated in our town.

“County Lines are responsible for bringing harmful and dangerous drugs into our community, and we do a huge amount of work to catch those responsible.

“To do this effectively, we work incredibly closely with other agencies and police forces, including the Metropolitan Police’s Op Orochi team.

“This partnership working means we can tackle County Drugs Lines from both ends – the origin, which is often in London, and the end destination, which is usually smaller coastal or rural towns such as Hastings.

“We’re grateful to the Met for working so closely with us so we can dismantle these County Lines and help protect our communities from drug-related harm.”

Project ADDER (Addiction, Diversion, Disruption, Enforcement and Recovery) was launched by the Home Office at the start of 2021 with the aim of reducing drug-related crime and protecting people from harm.

In the year since its launch, more than 600 Organised Crime Groups have been disrupted nationally, with almost 10,500 arrests and £3.5m in cash seized across England and Wales. More than 13,000 people have also been supported in drug treatment interventions delivered by outreach workers.

You may also like

Jailed for multiple thefts in Worthing

Collision on the A259 this morning between Newhaven...

Remembering the Joanna C fishing boat tragedy on...

Officers are currently responding to a report of...

Shoreham NCI alerts Coastguard to persons in the...

Police are seeking to locate Lola who has...

@2021 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

We and our partners store and/or access information on a device, such as cookies and process personal data, such as unique identifiers and standard information sent by a device for personalised ads and content, ad and content measurement, and audience insights, as well as to develop and improve products. With your permission we and our partners may use precise geolocation data and identification through device scanning. You may click to consent to our and our partners’ processing as described above. Alternatively you may access more detailed information and change your preferences before consenting or to refuse consenting. Please note that some processing of your personal data may not require your consent, but you have a right to object to such processing. Your preferences will apply to this website only. You can change your preferences at any time by returning to this site or visit our privacy policy. Accept Read More