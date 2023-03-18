Saturday, March 18, 2023
Two Vehicles Collide on A21 Near Johns Cross, Sparking IOPC Inquiry

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has launched an investigation into a serious road traffic collision that occurred on the A21 near Johns Cross in Sussex on Thursday, March 16. The collision involved two vehicles, both of which were being driven by members of the public. One of the vehicles had reportedly been pursued by police prior to the incident.

According to an IOPC spokesperson, the driver of the pursued vehicle was a 16-year-old male who was taken to hospital following the collision. He was later discharged into police custody after it was confirmed that he had sustained minor injuries. Meanwhile, the three occupants of the second vehicle were taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The IOPC was notified of the incident by the police force and immediately sent investigators to the scene to carry out post-incident procedures. The spokesperson added that the IOPC will be contacting the families of the injured parties in due course to express sympathies and explain the role of the investigation.

At present, the investigation is at a very early stage, and no further details have been released. The IOPC will be working closely with the police force and other relevant parties to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident and determine whether any police misconduct was involved.

Road traffic collisions are always unfortunate, and this one seems to be particularly serious. The IOPC’s independent investigation will hopefully provide clarity and closure for all those involved.

