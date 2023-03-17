Underground Electrical Fire Causes Car Park Closure in Burgess Hill

On Thursday afternoon, March 16, a fire broke out in the town centre of Burgess Hill, as confirmed by West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service. According to their tweet at 3 pm, the fire was caused by underground electrical cables in the Market Place car park, leading to the closure of the car park for public safety. However, the shopping centre remained open, and alternative parking was made available on Station Road.

The fire service received reports of an underground electrical fire at the Market Place Car Park in Burgess Hill at 12:34 pm. Joint Fire Control mobilised one fire engine to the scene, and upon arrival, a cordon was put in place for scene safety, with the shopping centre remaining open. The car park was closed to allow firefighters and utilities providers to work safely. After using a thermal imaging camera to ensure there were no further signs of fire, the firefighters left the scene at 3:14 pm.

The incident was then handed over to UK Power Networks and Southern Gas Networks.