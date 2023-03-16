Update: Massive Fire Breaks Out In Midhurst Hotel: Over 30 People Evacuated Safely - Uknip

Emergency services were called to a hotel fire on North Street in Midhurst at 1:08 am on Thursday, 16 March. The joint fire control centre mobilised 15 fire engines, two aerial ladder platforms, two water carriers, an off-road vehicle, and a high-volume pump to the scene.

Upon arrival, firefighters were met with a significant fire in the hotel’s roof space, which had spread to neighbouring properties. Firefighters are currently working to bring the fire under control and are expected to be at the scene for a considerable amount of time.

Photo – Hilton Holloway

Thankfully, over 30 people have been safely evacuated from the buildings, and a relief centre has been set up in Midhurst for those who have been displaced.

Local residents are advised to keep their doors and windows shut as there is a large smoke plume in the area. North Street is expected to remain closed for some time, so commuters are advised to plan their journeys accordingly.

Assistance is being provided by Surrey Fire & Rescue Service, Hampshire & Isle of White Fire & Rescue Service, Sussex Police, and South East Coast Ambulance Service.

Area Manager Richard Abbot has provided a full update on the situation. Please see the attached video for further information.