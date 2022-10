Around 7:30pm on Saturday evening emergency services responded to a altercation on the A24 in Findon West Sussex, where one man was stabbed and two were assaulted.

The injured men were taken to hospital for treatment and the suspects fled the scene.

Seven men since have been arrested by a cross force operation involving Sussex, Thames Valley and Warwickshire Police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sussex Police online or via 101, quoting Operation Sedgebrook.