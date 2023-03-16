Updated: Lewes to Newhaven A26 Closed Bothways After HGV Overturns, Motorists Urged to Avoid Area

In a major traffic incident earlier this morning, an overturned HGV caused the closure of the A26 in both directions between the Beddingham roundabout in Lewes and Newhaven. The incident occurred around 9am, causing severe disruption to motorists in the area.

According to the latest update from Sussex Police at 11:12am, recovery services were still yet to arrive at the scene, and it may take some time before the overturned lorry can be righted and the road cleared for reopening. As a result, motorists are advised to avoid the area until further notice.

The closure of the A26 has caused significant travel disruption for motorists, with congestion and delays reported on surrounding roads. Sussex Travel Watch has confirmed that the road remains closed as of 12:21pm, with no estimated time for reopening.

Authorities are urging motorists to find alternative routes.

