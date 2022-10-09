This morning just before 1am Sussex police were alerted to a disturbance at a residential property in Southview road in Central Peacehaven.

A large number of police units attended the scene, along with SECAmb and the KSS Air Ambulance which landed nearby on a playing field.

A man was found with serious injuries who was transferred to Hospital.

Police arrested another man on suspicion of conspiring to cause grievous bodily harm with intent and remains in custody.

A crime scene in place whist police continue to investigate the incident.

Anyone with any information is asked to Contact lewes Police on 101 or online

Photo Credit @SussexIncidents