Urgent recall after risk of full-sugar Coke cans in Coke Zero special Multi Christmas packs

Coca-Cola is recalling a limited number of Coca-Cola Zero Sugar multipacks with Christmas cardboard because some packs have been wrongly boxed and may contain Coca-Cola Original taste. This makes the product a potential risk to consumers who need to manage their sugar intake.

A spokesperson for Coca-Cola said

“A small number of Coca‑Cola Zero Sugar 24 x 330ml multipacks with Christmas cardboard could contain cans of Coca‑Cola Original Taste. The quality of the drink itself is not affected.”

“If you open one of these Coca‑Cola Zero Sugar multipacks and find they contain cans of Coca‑Cola Original Taste, please call a member of our team on 0800 22 77 11 who will be able to help.”

“Our lines are open Monday to Friday 9–5pm. The Coca‑Cola Zero Sugar multipacks impacted by this production error carry Best Before End dates of 31 October 2023 or 30 November 2023.”

“No other Coca‑Cola products are affected by this issue.”

“The safety and quality of our products is of paramount importance. We are sorry that on this occasion a small number of our products have not met our required standards.”