VIDEO: A jealous ex-partner who drove a car at a man in Portslade and attacked him with a baseball bat has been jailed

A jealous ex-partner who drove a car at a man in Portslade and attacked him with a baseball bat has been jailed.

Zaki Idris, 29, of Manor Way in Brighton, was found to have followed his victim for months before the pre-meditated attack on January 26.

On the night of the attack, Idris waited in a black Citreon C4 for his victim – a 35-year-old local man – to leave Underground Gym in Camden Street, Portslade.

As his victim passed, Idris drove his vehicle directly towards him, throwing him across the bonnet and windscreen, before getting out and attacking him with a baseball bat.

Witnesses reported him striking his victim multiple times, while threatening to kill him.

As his victim defended himself Idris was chased by members of the public, before police officers pursued him through gardens nearby and onto the roof of a house, where a stand-off ensued.

After another foot chase across rooftops and through a neighbouring garden, Idris was eventually caught and taken into custody.

A search of his vehicle discovered a claw hammer and a knife.

Detectives investigating the attack sought to find a link between Idris and his victim, and found that he had attempted to break into his ex-partner’s house in May, 2021, after seeing the victim’s car parked outside.

He was removed from the scene without ever seeing the victim in person, but pictures of his car and registration number were later found on his mobile phone.

After the attack on January 26, it was discovered Idris had been captured by police cameras near the victim’s car a number of times during December, 2021, and January, 2022. The final time was in the hour before the attack.

He was subsequently charged with attempted grievous bodily harm, dangerous driving, making threats to kill and possession of an offensive weapon and detained under the mental health act.

At Lewes Crown Court on Thursday, June 23, Idris pleaded guilty to all charges but denied that it was pre-meditated, claiming it was by chance that he encountered his victim that day.

On Tuesday (October 25), it was ruled Idris had planned his attack, having lain in wait for his victim to appear. He was sentenced to four years and two months in prison and given a five-year restraining order.

Detective Constable Josh Bellamy said: “This was a violent, pre-meditated attack on a man who was, to all intents and purposes, a stranger to Zaki Idris.

“It is truly miraculous that the victim was not left severely injured or worse. Idris then led officers on a chase through gardens and onto rooftops, putting the safety of those officers and members of the public at risk.

“Thanks to the work of neighbourhood policing officers who were first on the scene, what could have been seen as an accidental collision was exposed as an attempt to severely injure an innocent man. As a result of the ensuing, complex investigation, a dangerous individual has been brought to justice.”