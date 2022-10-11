Residents were woken up just at 2am by a a loud bang when a car burst in to flames parked in Manor Road, Worthing.

A local resident told Sussex News “I was asleep and it sounded like a bomb had gone off, I grabbed the phone and called 999”

West Sussex fire service were mobilised to the scene of the blaze and extinguished the fire which has also caused damage to the one parked next to it.

A spokesperson for West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said: “At around 2am we responded to a vehicle fire at Manor Road, Worthing. Joint Fire Control sent one fire engine from Worthing to the scene.

“Upon arrival crews found one car well alight and firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used two hose reels to extinguish the blaze. The cause of the fire is unknown.”

Video Nick P