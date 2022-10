Residents were woken up just at 2am by a a loud bang when a car burst in to flames parked in Manor Road, Worthing.

A local resident told Sussex News “I was asleep and it sounded like a bomb had gone off, I grabbed the phone and called 999”

West Sussex fire service were mobilised to the scene of the blaze and extinguished the fire which has also caused damage to the one parked next to it.

More as we get it

Video Nick P