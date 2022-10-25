At 12:15 today the Coastguard received a report of a person in the water on hove Seafront.

The coastguard mobilised resources from Newhaven adn Shoreham Coastguard, Brighton Lifeboat boat, Shoreham ALB lifeboat and local Police.

A search was seen to be carried out at Sea by the Lifeboats and Helicopter and a land search by the Coastguard teams.

After carrying out an extensive sea and shoreline search, nothing was found and the rescue teams were all stood down.

