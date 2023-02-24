Vigil held commemorating one year of Russia’s war in Ukraine

This evening dozens gather at the peace statue, Hove commemorating one year of Putin’s war brutal war Ukraine.

The event saw many carrying Ukraine flags and a speaker lead the group in performing Ukraine national anthem.

The sombre event was hosted “For Ukraine – Brighton & Hove” and the “Interfaith Contact Group”. Tomorrow a further events are been in Brighton at All Saints Hove church, Hove.

A post by For Ukraine siad: “Please join the Ukrainian community of Brighton & Hove to commemorate the year since the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, and to reflect on the traumatic experience of both members of the Ukrainian community and other communities of Brighton and Hove, to acknowledge the support from all over the world, the UK and Brighton and Hove community in particular, and to praise the bravery and resilience of Ukraine in its fight for freedom.”