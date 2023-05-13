Sunday, May 14, 2023
Sunday, May 14, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UKNIP247

Home Brighton & Hove Vigilant Eyes: Shoreham NCI Spots Distressed Children in Kayak

Vigilant Eyes: Shoreham NCI Spots Distressed Children in Kayak

by
Vigilant Eyes: Shoreham Nci Spots Distressed Children In Kayak

Earlier this afternoon, two children found themselves in distress while kayaking off the shores of Hove. However, thanks to the swift response of Shoreham NCI (National Coastwatch), the coastguard, and the Shoreham Inshore Lifeboat (ILB), a potentially disastrous situation was averted, and the children were safely reunited with their relieved parents.

The alarm was raised when the vigilant members of Shoreham NCI spotted the struggling children in their kayak. With strong offshore winds relentlessly pushing them further out to sea, the situation became critical. Recognising the urgency, the NCI team immediately contacted the coastguard, who swiftly made the decision to request the launch of the Shoreham ILB.

The call to action came at 3:18pm, and the dedicated crew of the lifeboat wasted no time, the ILB arrived at the scene around 5 minutes after launch.

The lifeboat crew located the struggling kayak and they swiftly and safely brought the youngsters back to the shore, where the waiting Shoreham Coastguard and parents anxiously awaited their return.

The Shoreham Coastguard immediately provided the necessary care and support, ensuring the well-being of the rescued children.

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

Shoreham All-Weather Lifeboat Launches to Assist Distressed Yacht near Brighton

Firefighters Tackle Bin Fire in Newhaven Car Park

Hardham Water Supply Works Failure Causes Water Disruptions in West Sussex

Woman Found Deceased in Crawley Residence: Three Men Arrested

Horsham Shoplifter Jailed for Multiple CBO Breaches

Police Investigate Violent Bike Theft in Bognor Regis

Sussex Police to Trial New Order in Fight Against Knife Crime and Violence

CCTV Image Released: Can You Identify the Man Linked to Hove Burglary?

Witnesses Sought in Hit-and-Run Motorcycle Collision in Crawley

Shoreham Football Club Suffers Costly Damage as Youths Rampage Training Ground

Arrest Made in Brighton Marina Rape Case: 12-Year-Old Victim Receives Support

West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service seeks memories of Horsham fire station

Adblock Detected

Please support us by disabling your AdBlocker extension from your browsers for our website.