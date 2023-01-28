Saturday, January 28, 2023
Wanted, James Campbell Links To The The South Coast Of England
Wanted, James Campbell links to the the south coast of England

Police are appealing for the public’s help to locate 51-year-old James Campbell, who is wanted on recall to prison.

Campbell, who was originally convicted for serious sexual offences, has had his licence revoked. 

He has links to Plymouth, Torquay, Bournemouth, north Yorkshire, the south coast of England, and Scotland.

Campbell is a white male, 5ft 4in tall, of stocky build with a bald head and some greying stubble to the sides and rear.

His right eye is described as lazy and quite noticeable.

He also has distinctive tribal tattoos, including on his left hand (pictured).

Anyone who sees Campbell is asked to not approach him but immediately call the police on 999, quoting reference number 50220049168please quite Devon and Cornwall Police

