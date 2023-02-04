Wanted man arrested after 17 months on the run from GBH with intent charge, bailed by court

Marc Stinton, 38, of no fixed address, was published as ‘wanted’ by Sussex Police following an incident at Southwick Green in the early hours of Sunday 26 September, 2021.

Stinton this week has been arrested and charged in connection with a serious assault after 17 months on the run.

The horrific incident left a victim, 47, semi-conscious and bleeding heavily with head injuries and multiple broken bones in his face.

Mr Stinton handed himself over to police on Wednesday 1 February, and was subsequently arrested and charged with “causing grievous bodily harm with intent.”

Southwick Green. Credit: Google

Police in November 2022 offered a £500 reward “for information leading to the arrest and conviction of wanted man Marc Stinton”.

Yesterday (3 February) he pleaded not guilty at Crawley Magistrates’ Court and was released with strict bail conditions including an electronic tag. Stinton is to appear before crown court for a pre-trial preparation hearing on 3 March.