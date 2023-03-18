Saturday, March 18, 2023
Wanted: Marius Calin For Drug Possession And Drug-driving Charges
Sussex Police are currently on the hunt for Marius Calin, a 34-year-old man who is wanted for failing to appear in court for possession of drugs and drug-driving. The police have described Calin as of medium build, with long dark hair, and he is known to have links to Crawley.

According to police reports, Calin was due to appear in court to face charges of drug possession and drug-driving, but failed to show up. As a result, a warrant has been issued for his arrest.

The police are now appealing to the public for any information that may help locate Calin. They have urged anyone who sees him or knows where he could be to call 999 immediately, quoting reference 47220141393. Alternatively, anyone with information can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

