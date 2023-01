Police in Sussex are searching for 25-year-old Timothy Neville, who is wanted for failing to appear in court for both drugs and dangerous driving offences.

Neville is described as heavy build, with shoulder length dark hair. He is known to have links to Sayers Common and Burgess Hill.

Anyone who sees him or knows where he could be is asked to call 999, quoting reference 47220049141.

You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or report it online.