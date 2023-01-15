Wealden council provides storage for Hailsham Foodbank

Hailsham Foodbank, part of a nationwide network of foodbanks supported by the Trussell Trust, works to combat poverty and hunger. The team at Hailsham Foodbank delivered more than 755 emergency food parcels to families in and around Hailsham over the Christmas period.

The temporary agreement is to provide the charity with storage while it looks for permanent premises.

Councillor Pam Doodes, Wealden’s portfolio holder for Community, said, “We are pleased to have been able to provide storage for Hailsham Foodbank, as it is a lifeline to some of our residents within the district.”

“The storage will allow the charity to continue the hard work it does to deliver food to residents in need.”

Hailsham Foodbank manager, Julie Coates, said, “We would like to thank Wealden District Council for providing the space needed to be able to continue delivering food parcels to residents within Hailsham and surrounding towns and villages.”

“We really value the space and without it we wouldn’t have been able to cope. We gave out 755 emergency food parcels between 1-23 December. Our busiest month in the ten years since we opened! It’s been quite a challenge.

The premises in Vicarage Lane, Hailsham, are being used by Hailsham Foodbank solely for storage use. People are reminded that they must still take their foodbank voucher to the foodbank at 4 Market Square, Hailsham.