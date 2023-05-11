West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service seeks memories of Horsham fire station

Horsham firefighters are preparing to bid a fond farewell to the town’s existing fire station in Hurst Road before the brand new fire station becomes operational later this summer. An event is being organized on May 27 for former firefighters who have served at Horsham Fire Station, providing them with an opportunity to reminisce and say goodbye to the place that was once a significant part of their lives.

West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service is reaching out to the public to share any old photos, newsletter clippings, or memories of the existing fire station to be showcased at the event.

Roy Barraclough, West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service’s Station Manager for Horsham Fire Station, expressed his sentiments regarding the event, “Horsham Fire Station has been at the heart of the community for more than 50 years, and in doing so, it has helped thousands of people during their time of need. Not only has the fire station been a place of work for the firefighters at that station, but over the years, it has seen our business fire safety teams, prevention teams, and fire dogs located there too.”

“We would love to hear stories from members of the public who have visited the fire station. Perhaps you attended the station as part of a visit with your local community group or attended one of our charity events, or maybe you had a ring stuck on your finger and went along to get it cut off. These four walls really have seen it all, and we’d love to hear about the impact it’s made on the local community before we give the fire station one last send-off.”

The firefighters will soon be moving to Platinum House, the new Horsham Fire Station and Training Centre, located near Highwood Mill off the A24 at Horsham. The new site boasts of a state-of-the-art training facility, the first fire service training facility in the county, together with a new fire station to serve Horsham and the surrounding areas.

If you have any material you’d like to submit, please email it to FRSMedia@westsussex.gov.uk. This event will undoubtedly be an emotional one for the Horsham Fire Station’s former and current staff members, as well as the local community, who have all come to appreciate the vital role the station has played over the years.