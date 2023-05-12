Witnesses Sought in Hit-and-Run Motorcycle Collision in Crawley

Police are appealing for witnesses and any available CCTV or dashcam footage following a collision involving a white van and a motorcycle in Crawley. The incident took place between 6:30 pm and 7:00 pm on May 4 along Haslett Avenue East, specifically near the turn-off close to Hawth Avenue on the roundabout commonly known as the “Square-about.”

Regrettably, the van involved did not remain at the scene following the collision. The motorcycle rider, a 58-year-old man from Crawley, suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries and was promptly transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Investigating officers are keen to hear from individuals who witnessed the vehicles traveling west along Haslett Avenue East toward the roundabout. It is believed that both vehicles had approached the roundabout after traveling along Haslett Avenue East from the traffic lights at Stephenson Way.

Authorities urge witnesses or individuals possessing relevant CCTV or dashcam footage capturing the vehicles in the vicinity during the specified timeframe to come forward and report the information to the police. Reports can be made to Sussex Police online or by sending an email to collision.appeal@sussex.police.uk, quoting serial number 1258 of 04/05.

In connection with the incident, a 21-year-old man from Horsham was arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm and dangerous driving. However, he has been released on bail pending further investigations.