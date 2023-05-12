Saturday, May 13, 2023
Saturday, May 13, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UKNIP247

Home Brighton & Hove Witnesses Sought in Hit-and-Run Motorcycle Collision in Crawley

Witnesses Sought in Hit-and-Run Motorcycle Collision in Crawley

by
Witnesses Sought In Hit-and-run Motorcycle Collision In Crawley

Police are appealing for witnesses and any available CCTV or dashcam footage following a collision involving a white van and a motorcycle in Crawley. The incident took place between 6:30 pm and 7:00 pm on May 4 along Haslett Avenue East, specifically near the turn-off close to Hawth Avenue on the roundabout commonly known as the “Square-about.”

Regrettably, the van involved did not remain at the scene following the collision. The motorcycle rider, a 58-year-old man from Crawley, suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries and was promptly transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Investigating officers are keen to hear from individuals who witnessed the vehicles traveling west along Haslett Avenue East toward the roundabout. It is believed that both vehicles had approached the roundabout after traveling along Haslett Avenue East from the traffic lights at Stephenson Way.

Authorities urge witnesses or individuals possessing relevant CCTV or dashcam footage capturing the vehicles in the vicinity during the specified timeframe to come forward and report the information to the police. Reports can be made to Sussex Police online or by sending an email to collision.appeal@sussex.police.uk, quoting serial number 1258 of 04/05.

In connection with the incident, a 21-year-old man from Horsham was arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm and dangerous driving. However, he has been released on bail pending further investigations.

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

Horsham Shoplifter Jailed for Multiple CBO Breaches

Police Investigate Violent Bike Theft in Bognor Regis

Sussex Police to Trial New Order in Fight Against Knife Crime and Violence

CCTV Image Released: Can You Identify the Man Linked to Hove Burglary?

Shoreham Football Club Suffers Costly Damage as Youths Rampage Training Ground

Arrest Made in Brighton Marina Rape Case: 12-Year-Old Victim Receives Support

West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service seeks memories of Horsham fire station

DPD delivery van causes a blaze of anger at West Sussex fire station

Hilton Brighton Metropole Rebrands as DoubleTree After £26 Million Refurbishment

Updated: Dog Attack Leaves Eight Sheep Dead and Several Injured

London man behind two county drug lines sentenced to over five years in prison

VIDEO: Thieves who stole £60k diamond ring from Eastbourne business jailed

Adblock Detected

Please support us by disabling your AdBlocker extension from your browsers for our website.