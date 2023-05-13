Woman Found Deceased in Crawley Residence: Three Men Arrested

Sussex Police have apprehended three men following the discovery of a deceased woman at a residence in Oates Walk. Officers responded to a call regarding the woman’s well-being on Saturday, May 13, at 9 a.m.

The Police have launched a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the woman’s tragic death. The three arrested individuals are all known to the victim and have been taken into custody in connection with her death. Presently, there is no active search for any additional individuals in relation to this incident.

The police urge anyone who possesses information that may assist in their investigation to come forward. Witnesses or those with relevant details are encouraged to report their information online or contact 101, quoting Operation Gladstone.