Sunday, May 14, 2023
Sunday, May 14, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UKNIP247

Home Brighton & Hove Woman Found Deceased in Crawley Residence: Three Men Arrested

Woman Found Deceased in Crawley Residence: Three Men Arrested

by
Woman Found Deceased In Crawley Residence: Three Men Arrested

Sussex Police have apprehended three men following the discovery of a deceased woman at a residence in Oates Walk. Officers responded to a call regarding the woman’s well-being on Saturday, May 13, at 9 a.m.

The Police have launched a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the woman’s tragic death. The three arrested individuals are all known to the victim and have been taken into custody in connection with her death. Presently, there is no active search for any additional individuals in relation to this incident.

The police urge anyone who possesses information that may assist in their investigation to come forward. Witnesses or those with relevant details are encouraged to report their information online or contact 101, quoting Operation Gladstone.

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

Shoreham All-Weather Lifeboat Launches to Assist Distressed Yacht near Brighton

Firefighters Tackle Bin Fire in Newhaven Car Park

Hardham Water Supply Works Failure Causes Water Disruptions in West Sussex

Vigilant Eyes: Shoreham NCI Spots Distressed Children in Kayak

Horsham Shoplifter Jailed for Multiple CBO Breaches

Police Investigate Violent Bike Theft in Bognor Regis

Sussex Police to Trial New Order in Fight Against Knife Crime and Violence

CCTV Image Released: Can You Identify the Man Linked to Hove Burglary?

Witnesses Sought in Hit-and-Run Motorcycle Collision in Crawley

Shoreham Football Club Suffers Costly Damage as Youths Rampage Training Ground

Arrest Made in Brighton Marina Rape Case: 12-Year-Old Victim Receives Support

West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service seeks memories of Horsham fire station

Adblock Detected

Please support us by disabling your AdBlocker extension from your browsers for our website.