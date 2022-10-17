Police are appealing for a witnesses after a woman sadly died in a collision on the A21 at John’s Cross, near Robertsbridge, on Sunday (October 16).

Emergency services were called to the A21 at around 12.15pm to reports of a collision between a red Ducati motorcycle and a black Mercedes.

ADVERTISEMENT

The rider of the motorcycle – a 48-year-old woman from Kent – was sadly pronounced dead at the scene. Her next of kin have been informed.

ADVERTISEMENT

The occupants of the car were uninjured and the driver – a 63-year-old man from Robertsbridge – was arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving. He has been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

Anybody who witnessed the collision or the circumstances leading up to it, or has any relevant dashcam footage, is asked to contact police at collision.appeal@sussex.police.uk, quoting Operation Felix.