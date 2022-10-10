World Mental Health Day is observed annually around the globe on 10 October. Since 1992, the global community unites on this day to raise awareness and reduce the stigma that surrounds people with mental health problems. This year’s theme for World Mental Health Day is ‘Make mental health & wellbeing a global priority for all’.

To raise awareness for this event, people are encouraged to wear green ribbons to show support and use the hashtag #pinitformentalhealth. The green ribbon is the international sign of mental health awareness.

You can also show your support for Mental Health Day by spreading the word, which helps to remove the stigma surrounding mental health. You can provide a kind and safe place to listen to others and start important conversations with your loved ones, as well as donating and raising awareness for charities that work to combat mental health issues such as the Mental Health Foundation.

World Mental Health Day is a chance to talk about mental health in general, how we need to look after it, and how important it is to talk about things and how to get help if you are struggling.