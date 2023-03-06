Monday, March 6, 2023
Worthing’s taxi rank gets a green makeover with Living Roof shelter

written by
A new, eco-friendly taxi shelter has been installed in the heart of Worthing, showcasing the town’s commitment to sustainability and the environment.

The new structure, which replaces the old taxi rank shelter in Chapel Road, features a Living Roof teeming with wildflowers and sedum plants. The nectar-rich roof will provide a vital habitat for passing bees, birds, butterflies and other insects and animals, supporting biodiversity in the local area.

But the benefits of the new shelter don’t stop there. The Living Roof will also help the town to become more climate-resilient, by absorbing rainwater, capturing pollutants and reducing the town’s urban heat island effect.

The shelter was installed by Clear Channel UK, and paid for by the Council. It joins two Living Roof bus stops which were upgraded last year on South Street.

Cllr Vicki Wells, Worthing’s Cabinet Member for the Environment, said: “It’s fantastic that this taxi shelter has been improved to help support biodiversity. The green roof is full of goodness for passing pollinators. Sedum flowers are especially accessible for honey bees and I can’t wait to see it in a few months time when the flowers begin to bloom – it will look fantastic.”

The new shelter also features improved lighting and visibility, helping to keep vulnerable members of the community safe. And to make it truly unique, the shelter has been adorned with the bright colours, logo and website address of the borough’s place brand, Time for Worthing.

Will Ramage, Clear Channel UK’s Managing Director, said: “The installation of a Living Roof on top of a taxi shelter is a fantastic example of the numerous possibilities these structures can provide. We enjoy seeing how local authorities utilise Living Roofs to showcase how we can be creative in making space for wildlife, even in our most urban areas, and we look forward to our continued work with Worthing Borough Council in the future.”

