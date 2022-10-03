On Tuesday evening (27th of September) Worthing Police responded to a report of a young person in possession of a knife in The Causeway, Durrington.

The 15-year-old was pursued on foot and detained nearby, and found to be in possession of cannabis. He was issued with a Community Resolution for this.

Enquiries, including CCTV trawls, confirmed the object was in fact a piece of building material; not a knife. Police officers recovered this – in addition to numerous other building materials – to make the area safer.

Adur and Worthing Police said “We are aware of ongoing issues involving youths in the area, and we continue to work with partners and the community to combat this. We are also increasing patrols in the area for community reassurance.”

“If you witness any criminality you can report it online or via 101. In an emergency, dial 999.”