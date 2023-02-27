Catherine Roper starts her tenure as the new Chief Constable of Wiltshire Police

Chief Constable Roper, who previously served as a Commander within the Metropolitan Police Service, takes over from Kier Pritchard.

Later today, she will retake her attestation and swear her allegiance to King Charles III.

She said: “It is an incredible honour to become the Chief Constable of Wiltshire Police, and I feel privileged to be leading a force so steeped in history.

“I am eager to work with my teams in the force, communities and partners to ensure we do all we can to deliver the highest level of service to the public, deliver the Police and Crime Commissioner’s plan and keep Wiltshire safe.

“I am acutely aware of the trust and confidence issues across policing, and I am committed and determined to both supporting Wiltshire Police on its journey out of HMICFRS Engage, and ensuring that Wiltshire Police deliver the highest possible standards of policing across the board.

“I would like to thank Kier for his incredible commitment and handing over to me a policing service which is truly striving for excellence.’

Wiltshire Police and Crime Commissioner Philip Wilkinson said: “I am delighted to welcome Chief Constable Roper to Wiltshire Police and look forward to working closely with her to ensure a safer Wiltshire for all who live and work here.

“I am confident CC Roper will further drive the necessary change already underway needed to ensure Wiltshire Police more than meets the required improvements highlighted in HMIC’s PEEL report. We are both extremely clear improving trust, confidence, standards and a delivering a policing service which the public want, and deserve, is of paramount importance.”