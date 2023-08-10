Weather

Sponsored by

Home Breaking Your Area Travel UK Missing More

A burglar who stole more than £55,000 worth of agricultural equipment from farms across Kent has been jailed

A burglar who stole more than £55,000 worth of agricultural equipment from farms across Kent has been jailed
uknip247

Share Via

FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsappTelegramEmail

Between 14 July 2022 and 6 March 2023 Jamie Broadmore stole the plant equipment from farms and businesses in Allhallows, Shorne, Sandling, Gravesend, Southfleet and West Malling.

During an eight-month period, Broadmore, of Elaine Avenue, Strood, used recovery trucks to steal the vehicles before he sold the items on.

His crime spree started on 14 July 2022 after he stole a Ritchie Cattle Handling System worth £20,000 from a farm in Allhallows.

A burglar who stole more than £55,000 worth of agricultural equipment from farms across Kent has been jailed
a burglar who stole more than £55,000 worth of agricultural equipment from farms across kent has been jailed

In the same month he stole a Spearhead Topper worth £19,000 from  a farm in Gravesend and on 12 August he stole a Pottinger Hay Tedder, four 200 litre barrels of Adblue and 10 orange ratchet straps, totalling £16,000, from another farm in Gravesend.

Officers from the Rural Task Forcebegan investigating the thefts and used ANPR technology to identify a recovery truck, which was seen on the M25 loaded with the stolen Spearhead Topper.

Further checks also revealed the same truck had been used to transport the other stolen items.

The truck was traced to a site in Gloucestershire and when the truck returned to Kent each time it was loaded with straw bales.

Officers visited the site and although no stolen equipment was found, there were several large bales of straw.

Broadmore continued to visit farms and businesses where he stole further items. On 8 March 2023 he targeted a farm in Southfleet where he stole 20 cattle hurdles and a post knocker – worth around £10,000.

Officers from the Kent Crime Squad carried out further investigation and Broadmore was linked to the burglaries and thefts. Officers also found photos on a mobile phone belonging to him, which showed images of stolen agricultural equipment and his phone was also traced as being in the location as to where the burglaries and thefts happened.

Statements were also taken from people who had purchased the equipment in good faith, after the 37-year-old claimed his uncle had died and he was selling it on behalf of the family farm.

Broadmore was subsequently arrested by officers and he was later charged with six burglaries, three thefts, two frauds, acquiring criminal property and failing to provide a sample for a drug test.

He admitted five burglaries, two thefts and two frauds and on Monday 31 July 2023 he was jailed for two years and four months at Canterbury Crown Court.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Paul Marsh of the Kent Police Crime Squad said: ‘Broadmore was brazen in his criminality. He went to great lengths to conceal his actions and even fooled victims by telling them a false story in order to gain their trust and to encourage them to buy the stolen items.

‘These items were integral to these farms and businesses and his theft of the equipment caused them significant disruption. I’m pleased we have been able to return the stolen items to the victims and that Broadmore has been sentenced accordingly for his offending.’

Posted in

News for Kent

Stay up-to-date with the latest news and stories behind the headlines by subscribing to our newsletter! Receive daily or weekly updates straight to your inbox, keeping you informed about the most important events and developments around the world.

Today's Top Stories

BREAKING

Woman killed by hit and run HGV on Battersea Bridge

BREAKING

A burglar who stole more than £55,000 worth of agricultural equipment from farms across Kent has been jailed

BREAKING

Thousands of nitrous oxide canisters and an array of other ‘party drugs’ were all seized by police from a car

BREAKING

Wilko Stores Face Closure as Retailer Enters Administration

BREAKING

Smoke Alert: Haystack Fire Prompts Window and Door Closure Advisory in Minster, Sheerness

Latest in Entertainment

BREAKING

Wilko’s Insolvency, Halifax Mortgage Rate Reductions, Entain’s Bribery Probe, and Champagne Market Growth

BREAKING

“The Tower.” Returns to ITV For a Third Season

BREAKINGDARTFORD

Understanding the Dartford Crossing Charge: Payment, Exemptions, and Impact

BREAKINGTiktok

TikTok Mum Shares Budget-Friendly Aldi Recipes, Offering £1 Meals for Families

BREAKINGEastEnders

Shona McGarty Announces Departure from EastEnders After 15-Year Run

Trending

BREAKING

Appeal for witnesses following Sussex hit-and-run

BREAKING

Breakthrough in Carol Morgan Cold Case: Recent Arrests and Ongoing Investigation

BREAKING

The Mystery of Georgina Gharsallah’s Disappearance: Haunting Unsolved Case in West Sussex

Where to now?

Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube

© 2023 Uknip.co.uk| All Rights Reserved |

@2023 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UK News in Pictures "UKNIP247"

Stay up-to-date with the latest news and stories behind the headlines by receive daily or weekly updates straight to your inbox,

* indicates required

Adblock Detected

Please support us by disabling your AdBlocker extension from your browsers for our website.