Weather

Sponsored by

Home Breaking Your Area Travel UK Missing More

A man has been charged and arrests made in connection with a moped theft in Thanet

Ibrahima Bah appeared in Folkestone Magistrates' Court today and pleaded not guilty to facilitating attempted illegal entry into the United Kingdom
uknip247

Share Via

FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsappTelegramEmail

A man has been charged and arrests made in connection with a moped theft in Thanet.

Kent Police received a report that a moped had been stolen overnight on Thursday 3 August 2023 in the Broadstairs area.

Following enquiries into the offence to identify potential offenders, neighbourhood beat officers worked together with the Thanet Victim Based Crime Team and recovered the vehicle.

On Thursday 10 August 2023 the officers made two arrests in the morning and a further two arrests later the same day when, during enquiries in the theft, a car refused to stop for officers when requested to do so.

A 24-year-old man from Ramsgate was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, failing to stop and other driving offences. He has been released on bail until 7 November.

A 22-year-old man of no fixed address was arrested on suspicion of handling stolen goods. He has been released on bail until 9 November.

A 23-year-old man from Margate was arrested but later released without charge.

The arrests are part of the force’s continuing work against vehicle crime and anti-social behaviour to provide a Safer Summer across the county.

Charged:

Lewis Tedham, 24, of Laleham Road, Margate, was charged on 11 August with handling stolen goods. He was remanded in custody to appear at Folkestone Magistrates’ Court on the same day.

Staying safe

•         Officers are reminding motorbike and moped owners to lock, chain and cover their vehicles and to consider fitting an alarm as an added deterrent to thieves.

•         Owners should also mark as many parts of their bike as possible, to make them easier to recover if stolen.

•         Parking the vehicle in a shed or a well-lit area, ideally covered by CCTV, will also help keep vehicles safe.

Click here for further support and advice relating to moped and motorcycle crime and here for more information about #SaferSummer.

Posted in

Stay up-to-date with the latest news and stories behind the headlines by subscribing to our newsletter! Receive daily or weekly updates straight to your inbox, keeping you informed about the most important events and developments around the world.

Today's Top Stories

BREAKING

Predatory Man Sentenced to 11 Years and 8 Months for Targeting Young Teenage Girls

BREAKING

Dublin Mother Accused of Brutal Assault and Robbery of Unconscious US Tourist Faces Trial

BREAKING

Greek Justice Initiates Interviews of Suspects Following Fatal Stabbing of Football Fan

BREAKING

A man was caught hiding in a loft with a JD Sports bag containing cannabis and cash when he tried to evade arrest

BREAKING

Kent Police continues to appeal for help locating a man who went missing near Lower Stoke three weeks ago

Latest in Entertainment

BREAKING

Strictly Star Adam Thomas Opens Up About Chronic Illness Diagnosis

BREAKING

Unbranded Carbon Monoxide Alarms Sold Online Fail Safety Tests, Which? Investigation Reveals

BREAKING

Annabel Croft and Nigel Harman Join Star-Studded Lineup for Strictly Come Dancing’s New Series

BREAKING

Wilko’s Insolvency, Halifax Mortgage Rate Reductions, Entain’s Bribery Probe, and Champagne Market Growth

BREAKING

“The Tower.” Returns to ITV For a Third Season

Trending

BREAKING

Appeal for witnesses following Sussex hit-and-run

BREAKING

Breakthrough in Carol Morgan Cold Case: Recent Arrests and Ongoing Investigation

BREAKING

The Mystery of Georgina Gharsallah’s Disappearance: Haunting Unsolved Case in West Sussex

LOCAL NEWS

Menu
Menu
Menu
Menu

Where to now?

Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube

© 2023 Uknip.co.uk| All Rights Reserved |

@2023 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UK News in Pictures "UKNIP247"

Stay up-to-date with the latest news and stories behind the headlines by receive daily or weekly updates straight to your inbox,

* indicates required

Adblock Detected

Please support us by disabling your AdBlocker extension from your browsers for our website.