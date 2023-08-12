A man has been charged and arrests made in connection with a moped theft in Thanet.

Kent Police received a report that a moped had been stolen overnight on Thursday 3 August 2023 in the Broadstairs area.

Following enquiries into the offence to identify potential offenders, neighbourhood beat officers worked together with the Thanet Victim Based Crime Team and recovered the vehicle.

On Thursday 10 August 2023 the officers made two arrests in the morning and a further two arrests later the same day when, during enquiries in the theft, a car refused to stop for officers when requested to do so.

A 24-year-old man from Ramsgate was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, failing to stop and other driving offences. He has been released on bail until 7 November.

A 22-year-old man of no fixed address was arrested on suspicion of handling stolen goods. He has been released on bail until 9 November.

A 23-year-old man from Margate was arrested but later released without charge.

The arrests are part of the force’s continuing work against vehicle crime and anti-social behaviour to provide a Safer Summer across the county.

Charged:

Lewis Tedham, 24, of Laleham Road, Margate, was charged on 11 August with handling stolen goods. He was remanded in custody to appear at Folkestone Magistrates’ Court on the same day.

Staying safe

• Officers are reminding motorbike and moped owners to lock, chain and cover their vehicles and to consider fitting an alarm as an added deterrent to thieves.

• Owners should also mark as many parts of their bike as possible, to make them easier to recover if stolen.

• Parking the vehicle in a shed or a well-lit area, ideally covered by CCTV, will also help keep vehicles safe.

Click here for further support and advice relating to moped and motorcycle crime and here for more information about #SaferSummer.