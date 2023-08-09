Weather

Sponsored by

Home Breaking Your Area Travel UK Missing More

A murder investigation has been launched following the death of a man in Harrow

In Tunbridge Wells, a suspect has appeared in court charged with attempted murder
uknip247

Share Via

FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsappTelegramEmail

Police were called to Wellesley Road, Harrow, at 7.13pm on Wednesday, 9 August to reports of a stabbing.

Officers attended along with paramedics from London Ambulance Service. Two men were found with stab wounds. Sadly, one of the men was pronounced dead at the scene.

Enquiries are ongoing to identify him and notify his next of kin.

The other man was treated at the scene by paramedics before being taken to hospital. We await an update on his condition.

A third man was found nearby with stab wounds. He was taken to hospital and his condition has been assessed as not life-threatening.

Two males have been arrested on suspicion of murder. They have been taken into custody.

Superintendent Matt Cray, from the local policing team in north-west London, said: “This is a devastating incident and my thoughts are with the family of the man who was killed.

“We remain in the early stages of our investigation, however I am confident there is no wider risk to the community in Harrow. Officers will remain in the area over the coming days to respond to any concerns you may have.”

A crime scene has been put in place and enquiries continue.

Any witnesses, or anyone with any information, is asked to call police on 101, quoting CAD 6726/09Aug.

You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Posted in

News for London

Stay up-to-date with the latest news and stories behind the headlines by subscribing to our newsletter! Receive daily or weekly updates straight to your inbox, keeping you informed about the most important events and developments around the world.

Today's Top Stories

BREAKING

Beloved BBC Three Comedy “Bad Education” Returns for Fifth Series with New Adventures

BREAKINGHARROW

A murder investigation has been launched following the death of a man in Harrow

BREAKING

Renowned Director William Friedkin, Known for “The Exorcist” and “The French Connection,” Passes Away at 87

BREAKING

Appeal to Locate Missing Teenager, Frantisek Hlavac

BREAKING

Appeal to Locate Missing Man, Darren Jones

Latest in Entertainment

BREAKING

Beloved BBC Three Comedy “Bad Education” Returns for Fifth Series with New Adventures

BREAKING

Renowned Director William Friedkin, Known for “The Exorcist” and “The French Connection,” Passes Away at 87

BREAKING

Scottish Comedian Hardeep Singh Kohli Arrested and Charged in Connection with “Non-Recent” Sexual Offences

BREAKING

Broadcaster Hardeep Singh Kohli Charged in Connection with “Non-Recent” Sex Offence Allegations

BREAKING

ITV Faces Renewed Allegations of Toxicity Following Philip Schofield Saga

Trending

BREAKING

Appeal for witnesses following Sussex hit-and-run

BREAKING

Breakthrough in Carol Morgan Cold Case: Recent Arrests and Ongoing Investigation

BREAKING

The Mystery of Georgina Gharsallah’s Disappearance: Haunting Unsolved Case in West Sussex

Where to now?

Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube

© 2023 Uknip.co.uk| All Rights Reserved |

@2023 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UK News in Pictures "UKNIP247"

Stay up-to-date with the latest news and stories behind the headlines by receive daily or weekly updates straight to your inbox,

* indicates required

Adblock Detected

Please support us by disabling your AdBlocker extension from your browsers for our website.