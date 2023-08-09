A murder investigation has been launched following the death of a man in Harrow

Police were called to Wellesley Road, Harrow, at 7.13pm on Wednesday, 9 August to reports of a stabbing.

Officers attended along with paramedics from London Ambulance Service. Two men were found with stab wounds. Sadly, one of the men was pronounced dead at the scene.

Enquiries are ongoing to identify him and notify his next of kin.

The other man was treated at the scene by paramedics before being taken to hospital. We await an update on his condition.

A third man was found nearby with stab wounds. He was taken to hospital and his condition has been assessed as not life-threatening.

Two males have been arrested on suspicion of murder. They have been taken into custody.

Superintendent Matt Cray, from the local policing team in north-west London, said: “This is a devastating incident and my thoughts are with the family of the man who was killed.

“We remain in the early stages of our investigation, however I am confident there is no wider risk to the community in Harrow. Officers will remain in the area over the coming days to respond to any concerns you may have.”

A crime scene has been put in place and enquiries continue.

Any witnesses, or anyone with any information, is asked to call police on 101, quoting CAD 6726/09Aug.

You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.