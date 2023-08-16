Weather

A suspect has been arrested after a woman in her 70s was pushed to the ground and had her handbag stolen

Officers were called to Warburton Street, Newark, at around 8.30pm on Sunday 13 August after the woman was targeted in an alleyway.

The victim was not seriously hurt but lost her handbag, purse and mobile phone in the attack.

A 38-year-old man was arrested this morning on suspicion of robbery and remains in police custody.

Sergeant Simon Brooks, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was an appalling crime and a deeply upsetting experience for the victim.

“We are determined to bring whoever did this to justice and I am pleased we now have a suspect in custody.”

Anyone with additional information is asked to call 101 quoting incident 764 of 13 August 2023.

