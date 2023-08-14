Weather

A suspect is to appear in court charged with outraging public decency in Whitstable

On the afternoon of Friday 11 August, patrols responded to a report that a teenage girl had seen a man committing an indecent act in a car parked in Kingsdown Park Road. Officers arrested a man in connection to the incident.

Bradley Laraman, of Station Road in Whitstable, was charged on Saturday 12 August.

The 21-year-old has been remanded to appear at Folkestone Magistrates’ Court on Monday 14 August.

Click here for further information, advice and support relating to Violence Against Women and Girls. This page also includes details on how Kent Police is tackling offences including domestic abuse, stalking, harassment and other forms of violence.

If you have been a victim of violence and wish to report an offence, click here.

LOCAL NEWS

