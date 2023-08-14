A suspect is to appear in court charged with outraging public decency in Whitstable

On the afternoon of Friday 11 August, patrols responded to a report that a teenage girl had seen a man committing an indecent act in a car parked in Kingsdown Park Road. Officers arrested a man in connection to the incident.

Bradley Laraman, of Station Road in Whitstable, was charged on Saturday 12 August.

The 21-year-old has been remanded to appear at Folkestone Magistrates’ Court on Monday 14 August.

