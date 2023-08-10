Weather

Sponsored by

Home Breaking Your Area Travel UK Missing More

A tax stealing tiler has been sentenced for a £492,000 VAT fraud after ignoring a chance to come clean

A tax stealing tiler has been sentenced for a £492,000 VAT fraud after ignoring a chance to come clean
uknip247

Share Via

FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsappTelegramEmail

James Burton, who runs a tiling business in Northampton, was given the chance to make “full, open and honest” disclosures about his tax affairs to avoid criminal investigation.

But the 45-year-old ignored all contact from HM Revenue and Customs and claimed a letter sent to him, which had been signed for, had been lost in a drawer.

HMRC checks raised concerns over his tax affairs and he was offered the chance to correct them and pay what was owed plus a penalty through a civil Contractual Disclosure Facility (CDF), known as ‘COP9’.

The business owner, of Park Ave South, only contacted HMRC three months after the offer period had expired.

The case was referred for criminal investigation in December 2019 and he admitted five counts of tax fraud at Northampton Crown Court on 13 June 2022.

Nick Stone, Operational Lead, Fraud Investigation Service, HMRC, said:

“James Burton had the chance to do the right thing and put his tax affairs in order but has shown a disregard for the vast majority who pay what they owe.

“We want to help people get their taxes right and can offer people the chance to make full, open, and honest disclosures. If you engage in the process but lie you will also face prosecution.

“The consequences of not engaging are clear and they should be to others who are offered this opportunity.

“Anyone with information about suspected tax fraud can report it to HMRC online.”

Investigators discovered that Burton had submitted VAT returns with inflated payments on materials for his tiling firm between March 2014 and March 2018. He pocketed repayments he was not entitled to.

Confiscation proceedings to recover the stolen tax is now underway.

Posted in

Stay up-to-date with the latest news and stories behind the headlines by subscribing to our newsletter! Receive daily or weekly updates straight to your inbox, keeping you informed about the most important events and developments around the world.

Today's Top Stories

BREAKING

Metropolitan Police officers under investigation for failure to provide first aid to stabbing victim

BREAKING

A drugs kingpin has been jailed for the “senseless” murder a Nottingham dad who felt he’d been cheated in a £20 deal

BREAKING

David Jennings remains missing from Maidstone

BREAKING

Annabel Croft and Nigel Harman Join Star-Studded Lineup for Strictly Come Dancing’s New Series

BREAKING

Fire erupts in Hastings building

Latest in Entertainment

BREAKING

Annabel Croft and Nigel Harman Join Star-Studded Lineup for Strictly Come Dancing’s New Series

BREAKING

Wilko’s Insolvency, Halifax Mortgage Rate Reductions, Entain’s Bribery Probe, and Champagne Market Growth

BREAKING

“The Tower.” Returns to ITV For a Third Season

BREAKINGDARTFORD

Understanding the Dartford Crossing Charge: Payment, Exemptions, and Impact

BREAKINGTiktok

TikTok Mum Shares Budget-Friendly Aldi Recipes, Offering £1 Meals for Families

Trending

BREAKING

Appeal for witnesses following Sussex hit-and-run

BREAKING

Breakthrough in Carol Morgan Cold Case: Recent Arrests and Ongoing Investigation

BREAKING

The Mystery of Georgina Gharsallah’s Disappearance: Haunting Unsolved Case in West Sussex

LOCAL NEWS

Menu
Menu
Menu
Menu

Where to now?

Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube

© 2023 Uknip.co.uk| All Rights Reserved |

@2023 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UK News in Pictures "UKNIP247"

Stay up-to-date with the latest news and stories behind the headlines by receive daily or weekly updates straight to your inbox,

* indicates required

Adblock Detected

Please support us by disabling your AdBlocker extension from your browsers for our website.