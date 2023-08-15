Afghanistan Refugees Face Challenges and Uncertainty in the UK, Think Tank Reports

Afghan refugees seeking asylum in the UK have been “let down” by the country, according to a recent report by the think tank More in Common. The organization expressed concerns over the living conditions of some Afghan refugees, who have been residing in hotels for up to two years and are now confronted with the threat of eviction. More in Common emphasized the need for improved support for refugees to ensure better outcomes in the future.

This report comes on the two-year anniversary of the UK’s evacuation program and the fall of Kabul to the Taliban on August 15, 2021. Operation Pitting, which took place during the fall of Kabul, facilitated the evacuation of around 15,000 people, including British nationals and those who collaborated with the UK in Afghanistan.

Refugees who lacked housing options were initially placed in government-funded hotels, which was intended to be a temporary measure. However, by the end of March, approximately 8,800 Afghans were still residing in hotels. The government has set a deadline for the end of August for relocating Afghans out of hotels. However, concerns have arisen among local councils that many refugees may face homelessness as alternative accommodations are scarce.

The More in Common organization surveyed 132 Afghan refugees in the UK, revealing a series of issues they have encountered. Failures in communication with local authorities and the Home Office, repeated rejections of rental applications, and offers of unsuitable housing located hundreds of miles away were among the concerns expressed by refugees.

For instance, one refugee living in temporary accommodation in Bristol, where they had family ties, was offered permanent housing in Northern Ireland. This discrepancy highlights the challenges refugees face in navigating the housing system.

Despite the UK’s efforts in evacuation, resettlement schemes have faced criticism for their sluggish pace. The Afghan Citizens Resettlement Scheme (ACRS) has only resettled a small number of refugees who have fled Afghanistan. The report indicates that more needs to be done to expedite processing times and improve communication with applicants.

Cabinet Office Minister Johnny Mercer, who is overseeing the resettlement scheme, acknowledged that there have been challenges in the process. He noted that while “things could always have been done differently,” he is committed to ensuring the success of Afghan resettlement efforts.

Mr. Mercer stated that the hard deadline set for the end of August to relocate refugees from hotels had generated momentum, resulting in 440 Afghans finding homes in the past week. He also mentioned that £285 million in funding has been provided by the Home Office to assist in moving Afghans into permanent housing.

Human rights organizations and charities have expressed concerns about the delays, lack of transparency, and inconsistency in resettlement schemes. Justice, a human rights organization, called for improved processing times and clearer communication with applicants.

The UK government and local councils are working to address the complex challenges faced by Afghan refugees, including finding suitable housing solutions and improving the efficiency of resettlement schemes. As the nation reflects on the two-year anniversary of the fall of Kabul, efforts to support refugees and address their needs continue to be of paramount importance.