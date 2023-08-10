Annabel Croft and Nigel Harman Join Star-Studded Lineup for Strictly Come Dancing’s New Series

In an exciting announcement that’s sure to set hearts racing, Annabel Croft and Nigel Harman have been unveiled as the fourteenth and thirteenth celebrity contestants respectively for the eagerly anticipated new series of Strictly Come Dancing. The beloved multi-award-winning entertainment show, produced by BBC Studios, is set to make its much-awaited return to BBC One and BBC iPlayer this autumn, once again bringing the captivating blend of glitter, glamour, and dazzling dancing to households across the nation.

Annabel Croft, renowned as a former British Number One tennis player, adds an exhilarating twist to the celebrity lineup. A tennis prodigy, she made history at just 15 years old by becoming the youngest British player to compete at Wimbledon in 95 years. Her journey saw her representing Great Britain in illustrious Wightman and Federation Cup competitions. Moreover, Annabel’s enduring association with the Wimbledon coverage, spanning many years, underscores her prominent place in the tennis world.

Beyond her tennis achievements, Annabel has embraced various entertainment roles, from hosting shows like Treasure Hunt and Inceptor to delivering impeccable broadcast coverage of major tennis events worldwide. Her prowess as a presenter, commentator, and pundit has earned her respect across leading broadcasters, including BBC, Sky, Amazon Prime, ITV, and Discovery. Speaking about her upcoming Strictly journey, Annabel expressed her excitement, saying, “Swapping tennis balls for glitter balls and looking forward to finding some joyfulness in the process.”

Nigel Harman, a versatile TV, film, and theatre actor, is set to bring his unique flair to the competition. Having embarked on his acting career at the tender age of eight, Nigel boasts an impressive portfolio of work encompassing TV series, theatre productions, and film appearances. Recognisable for his roles in EastEnders as Dennis Rickman and his award-winning portrayal in Shrek the Musical, Nigel’s talents transcend screens and stages.

Nigel’s diverse career also extends to directing, with him helming the UK tour of Shrek the Musical. His performance in EastEnders earned him accolades, including the National Television Award for Most Popular Newcomer. Nigel’s foray into mindfulness and meditation adds another layer to his multifaceted personality. Sharing his mixed emotions about joining Strictly, he confessed, “As an armchair fan of the show, I have watched in awe… and now it’s my turn… gulp!”

The exciting news was unveiled on Thursday, 10 August, with Annabel Croft’s announcement occurring on Virgin Radio’s Breakfast show and Nigel Harman’s reveal taking place on ITV’s Lorraine. The dynamic duo adds to the intrigue and anticipation surrounding the upcoming series of Strictly Come Dancing. Fans can eagerly anticipate more celebrity contestant announcements in due course, as the show prepares to once again take the nation by storm with its signature blend of dance, drama, and spectacle.